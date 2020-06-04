Drew Brees’ controversial remarks Wednesday prompted widespread reaction around the sports world, including from Martellus Bennett.

During an interview with Yahoo Finance, Brees was asked about the possibility of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem once the 2020 season gets underway. Brees responded by saying he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Those comments, of course, come amid ongoing protests across the United States in wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Bennett evidently wasn’t surprised by Brees’ comments. In a 25-tweet thread, the former NFL tight end addressed the remarks, as well as those made by Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who on Tuesday claimed he doesn’t see racism or discrimination in the NFL.

(Warning: NSFW language is included in the thread)

Among other athletes who spoke out about Brees’ comments were the Devin and Jason McCourty, LeBron James and a pair of the signal-caller’s Saints teammates, Michael Thomas and Malcolm Jenkins.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images