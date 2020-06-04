Drew Brees’ controversial remarks Wednesday prompted widespread reaction around the sports world, including from Martellus Bennett.

During an interview with Yahoo Finance, Brees was asked about the possibility of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem once the 2020 season gets underway. Brees responded by saying he “will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Those comments, of course, come amid ongoing protests across the United States in wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Bennett evidently wasn’t surprised by Brees’ comments. In a 25-tweet thread, the former NFL tight end addressed the remarks, as well as those made by Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, who on Tuesday claimed he doesn’t see racism or discrimination in the NFL.

(Warning: NSFW language is included in the thread)

Damn y’all thought Drew would say something different than what he did? 😂😂😂 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

Not one of them spoke up when it wasn’t easy to speak up. Now they writing statements. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

Look in happy they’re saying something.. but when they had a chance to make a big play for their black teammates and colleagues most of em remained silent, showed ignorance or didn’t say anything of importance when it was really needed. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

But now that there’s a safety net everyone wants to speak up. I hear it but I wanna see it. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

All these coaches with white daddy syndrome in the league and football period talking down to black players in a way they would never do to a white player know it’s wrong then want to turn around and tell em im hard on because I love you like you’re my own son as an excuse… — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

The difference is that they need the black players to make the league work they don’t need the black coaches in order for it to work. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

Sports media folks play a roll in the framing of negative narratives around black players too. A lot of you muthafuckas are racist as well. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

And Fangio of course the league has racism because there are racist players, coaches, owners, GMs, trainers, executives in it. So cut the bullshit. How are you leading black men that feel that racism everyday when you telling em it doesn’t exist. Gtfoh. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

You get in front of millions on your platform and give a ignorant statement fucking up the message dudes have lost their jobs fighting for. You and your friends need to take your knees off of the necks of your black teammates and stand for something. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

Someone black will know if you’re racist before you probably do. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

So do your research on what these coaches are saying and instilling in these kids. And coaches stop with the if you have other interest you don’t love the sport you’re playing narrative. That other interest could be their forever because you know the sport isn’t. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

We need more black coaches leading black men. And the league as stopped many players from experiencing that with blatant racism and prejudice when hiring coaches. You can play for our team but you can’t lead our teams. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

Among other athletes who spoke out about Brees’ comments were the Devin and Jason McCourty, LeBron James and a pair of the signal-caller’s Saints teammates, Michael Thomas and Malcolm Jenkins.

