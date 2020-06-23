Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Corey LaJoie learned one of his tricks from the best.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver referenced Lightning McQueen in revisiting the assistance he gave Bubba Wallace on Monday at Talladega Superspeedway in the Geico 500. Wallace had run out of fuel at one point in the race, and LaJoie offered a helping hand by pushing his car into pit row.

LaJoie made the connection to McQueen, one of the heroes of the “Cars” movie series, early Tuesday morning in a Facebook post.

“Learned it from Lightning⚡️” LaJoie wrote.

LaJoie’s push was among the many highlights of an unforgettable day for Wallace, NASCAR and sports fans everywhere.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images