Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants to be perfectly clear about what currently is happening in the United States.

Earnhardt on Monday quote-tweeted a post from NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick, who expressed solidarity with those protesting racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. Reddick was among a handful of NASCAR drivers who used social media to engage in the larger conversation about racial inequality.

The reactions to Earnhardt’s initial post predictably were mixed, with some fans unclear of the NASCAR driver’s stance on the events of the past week. Earnhardt on Tuesday clarified his position in a tweet.

Here’s the initial post:

I want Tyler to be successful because he’s fun to watch. Now I see he’s also one that is willing to speak out on something he believes in. Good on you Tyler. You will receive both support and pushback. But I appreciate you, @tydillon, and others for speaking your mind. https://t.co/ee6RGf4lkd — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 1, 2020

And here’s the follow-up:

Seems some in my timeline are confused or curious. So let me be clear. Black Lives Matter. They are hurting and upset and it’s time for me to listen. Riots, violence, and looting is bad and needs to stop. We all better get this shit figured out and fix it. Love and Respect. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 2, 2020

Make of that what you will.

In other NASCAR news, fans soon might be able to watch Cup Series races in-person. No fan has attended a race since March 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images