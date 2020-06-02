Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants to be perfectly clear about what currently is happening in the United States.

Earnhardt on Monday quote-tweeted a post from NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick, who expressed solidarity with those protesting racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s killing. Reddick was among a handful of NASCAR drivers who used social media to engage in the larger conversation about racial inequality.

The reactions to Earnhardt’s initial post predictably were mixed, with some fans unclear of the NASCAR driver’s stance on the events of the past week. Earnhardt on Tuesday clarified his position in a tweet.

Here’s the initial post:

And here’s the follow-up:

Make of that what you will.

In other NASCAR news, fans soon might be able to watch Cup Series races in-person. No fan has attended a race since March 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

