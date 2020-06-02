Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA and the Walt Disney Company reportedly have identified a potential host resort at Disney World, where the league hopes to resume its season later this summer.

Both parties have agreed that Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort likely will be used as the primary host property, Yahoo Sports’ Keith Smith reported Tuesday, citing sources. The Spanish colonial-themed resort is located near the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex, a multi-purpose athletic complex that the NBA wants to use to play out the remainder of its COVID-19-interrupted season. The NBA would use the entire resort, including the luxurious Gran Destino Tower, which opened last summer.

Smith noted that other Disney World properties still could be used to accommodate the NBA. The league reportedly is targeting July 31 as a date to resume the 2019-20 campaign.

Check out these tweets from Smith:

Other Walt Disney World resorts remain under consideration to host the NBA, but Coronado Springs offers the best package of rooms, resources and proximity to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Still a possibility that multiple resorts are used for the NBA, per WDW sources. https://t.co/chLQASo3qe — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 2, 2020

It's the entire resort from my understanding. Gran Destino tower doesn't have enough rooms on its own. I believe it has just over 500 rooms. In addition, the NBA will need access to much of the rest of the resort for Disney to allow mixing in with paying guests. https://t.co/rACVz3Znd5 — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 2, 2020

Disney World plans to begin a phased reopening of its parks and hotels by July 11.

Here’s a brief tour of Coronado Springs, for those interested:

It’s important to note that the NBA has yet to officially announce the return of its season. Moreover, though commissioner Adam Silver recently confirmed discussions with Disney World, neither Disney nor the NBA have revealed official plans to use the Orlando resort as a “bubble” environment.

Nevertheless, all signs point toward Disney and the NBA joining forces to bring back basketball.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images