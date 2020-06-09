Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA reportedly expects to resume play in mid-August, with the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. slated as the “bubble city” for the league’s return-to-play plan.

But there will be a few new health protocols for players to follow once the 2019-20 season begins again.

Though the league reportedly will allow players to leave the site, players will be subjected to strict guidelines once they return. Players who leave Orlando must be quarantined for no less than 10 days and must have two negative COVID-19 test results before returning to the court, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Additionally, the two sides have agreed to allow testing for performance-enhancing drugs once the season resumes, sans tests for recreational drugs.

It’s unclear how regularly players that remain in Orlando will be tested for the coronavirus, though other leagues, like the NHL, plan to conduct daily testing. (And if you ask Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter, the nasal swab test is not too pleasant.) The NBA currently is weighing how to best proceed should injuries or illness arise amongst players, including the potential use of athletes under two-way contracts.

Ultimately, 22 teams will enter the bubble environment, but only one will emerge victorious. And it’s hard to believe teams’ ability to remain healthy won’t play a role in which squad claims victory in the NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images