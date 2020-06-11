Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the NBA nears its projected return date, a lot of logistics are still being ironed out.

For example, in the event that players partaking in the resumption of the league get injured or contract the coronavirus while quarantined at Walt Disney World, how would teams replace them? Especially when you want as few people to enter the “bubble” as possible for health concerns.

Well according to the Athletic’s Shams Charania, the NBA is addressing that by allowing teams to bring up to 17 players, including those signed to two-way contracts.

“The NBA is planning to allow teams to bring up to 17 players per roster (including two-ways) into the resumed season. Previous estimate was 15-player limit,” Charania on Thursday reported via Twitter.

Players who have signed an NBA/G League deal this year or a previous year are expected to be available to sign in restarted season — making Jamal Crawford or JR Smith eligible, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/v6Ntr4pb2t — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 11, 2020

Typically, teams can have up to 15 full-time NBA players, with two more on two-way contacts splitting time between the NBA and G League but aren’t allowed on playoff rosters.

Teams were politicking for two-way players to be included in the return plan and that they be able to isolate and practice with their respective teams from the get-go, as opposed to arriving for the playoff.

It looks like the NBA listened.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images