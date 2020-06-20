Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NESN PROGRAMMING UPDATE:

June 19 – June 28

NESN’s upcoming week of programming initiatives will include two new All-Time Fantasy Draft shows, daily iconic Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games, “NESN After Hours,” and daily programming of “Dining Playbook” and “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”

At 10 p.m. ET on Friday on “NESN After Hours,” host Cealey Godwin and Matt Chatham will interview former New England Patriot Ben Watson about his book “Under Our Skin: Getting Real about Race and the celebration of Juneteenth” plus host Emerson Lotzia will interview Kevin Bacon about his many ties to the city of Boston.

“The Red Sox All-Time Fantasy Draft” show will debut at 7 p.m. on Sunday. NESN anchor Adam Pellerin will host as six members of the Red Sox NESN broadcast teams draft their all-time fantasy teams consisting of former and current Sox players in an S-Curve format — all from the remote location of their homes. Following the show premiere, NESN will air two “My Story” episodes, including Pumpsie Green at 8 p.m. and Jackie Bradley, Jr. at 8:30 p.m.

Red Sox:

*Red Sox All-Time Fantasy Draft: The Sox-centric show will premiere at 7 p.m. on Sunday. NESN Red Sox play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien, game analysts Jerry Remy and Dennis Eckersley, studio host Tom Caron, and studio analysts Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons will draft their 12-player teams. Each roster will consist of eight position players, a designated hitter, two starting pitchers and a reliever. Analysts will draft from a pre-determined list of 120 former and current Red Sox players including World Series champions, MLB award-winners, and MLB All-Stars. Viewers can visit games.nesn.com to predict on various draft outcomes for an opportunity to win an autographed jersey.

Red Sox Classics — Best of The Rivalry presented by Amica’s Marquee Matchups: At 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, NESN wraps up Rivalry Week. The final slate of programming is as follows:

Fri., June 19

Red Sox vs. New York Yankees (from Sept. 15, 2016)

Sat., June 20

Red Sox vs. Yankees (from Aug. 2, 2018)

2018 Red Sox Postseason Encores — The 2018 postseason run will begin next week with iconic playoff wins in chronological order at 8 p.m. nightly between Monday and Saturday. The next week of programming is as follows:

Mon., June 22

Red Sox vs. Yankees, 2018 ALDS Game 1

Tues., June 23

Red Sox at Yankees, 2018 ALDS Game 3

Wed., June 24

Red Sox at Yankees, 2018 ALDS Game 4

Thurs., June 25

Red Sox vs. Houston Astros, 2018 ALCS Game 2

Fri., June 26

Red Sox at Houston Astros, 2018 ALCS Game 3

Sat., June 27

Red Sox at Houston Astros, 2018 ALCS Game 4

Red Sox My Story Podcasts: To listen to NESN’s “My Story” series in podcast form visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Bruins:

Bruins Classics — Best of Bruins-Canadiens: At 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, the final games of Rivalry Week will finish up. The schedule is as follows:

Fri., June 19

Bruins vs. Canadiens (from Feb. 9, 2011)

Sat., June 20

Bruins vs. Canadiens (from March 3, 2018)

Bruins Classics — Best of Tuukka Rask: Catch a full week of the Best of Tuukka at 6 p.m. next week. The schedule is as follows:

Mon., June 22

Bruins vs. New York Rangers (from Jan. 31, 2009)

Tues., June 23

Bruins at Canadiens (from Feb. 7, 2010)

Wed., June 24

Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 (from June 5, 2013)

Thurs., June 25

Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Nov. 11, 2013)

Fri., June 26

Bruins at Washington Capitals (from Feb. 3, 2019)

Sat., June 27

Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets, Eastern Conference semifinals Game 6 (from May 6, 2019)

NESN Fans’ Choice

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, NESN will air a “Fans’ Choice” game featuring Dave from Johnston, R.I.’s favorite Sox game — the iconic Mother’s Day Miracle game from May 13, 2007. This game is the day after his birthday, and he always considers it a gift from his late mother.

NESN After Hours:

NESN’s nightly news program, “NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank,” will air at 10 p.m. nightly between Monday and Friday for one hour.

In addition, NESN is introducing a weekly “NESN After Hours Podcast” featuring hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia. To listen to the weekly podcast released every Monday visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Dining Playbook:

“Dining Playbook” will air from 1 to 2 p.m. between Monday and Thursday with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa, as well as new episodes debuting at 9 a.m. on Saturdays.

Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Connecticut Sun:

NESN will continue “Connecticut SUNdays” this weekend with a matchup featuring the Sun at the Seattle Storm from Aug. 27, 2019.

Charlie Moore Outdoors:

Back-to-back episodes of “Charlie Moore Outdoors” will run at 11 and 11:30 p.m. nightly between Monday and Friday.

* = signifies new show

All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images