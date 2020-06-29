The Patriots reportedly made a big move Sunday night.
New England apparently has signed Cam Newton to a one-year “incentive-laden” contract, according to multiple reports. The Panthers announced they’d gave Newton permission to seek a trade as of March 17, but release the quarterback March 24 after no deal panned out.
Naturally, Twitter has few things to say about the reported deal. Even a few Patriots players joined in on the fun.
Check it out:
👀
— The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) June 29, 2020
— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) June 29, 2020
— Ja’Whaun Bentley🎈 (@NVBentley33) June 28, 2020
Cam👀👀👀
— Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) June 29, 2020
🙏🏾🙏🏾
— Isaiah Wynn (@iwynn77) June 29, 2020
Afc East teams right now pic.twitter.com/4oVbN0dXhp
— Jobin (@UGotItJobin) June 28, 2020
StIdHaM iZ oUr Qb !!!!
— 𝙘𝙪𝙟𝙤💬 (@cujoknows) June 28, 2020
WHAT pic.twitter.com/YzEH9TYUDx
— The Rock Burner (@RockBurnerAcct) June 28, 2020
— Ari (@AriPearlstein) June 28, 2020
— Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) June 29, 2020
Pats fans reappearing like pic.twitter.com/FLCGfJpsu1
— 77 Days 🧀 (@HailRodgers12_) June 28, 2020
Had to make sure this wasn’t a fake account. Wow.
— TickPick (@TickPick) June 28, 2020
Sounds like 2020 should be an interesting one for the Pats, to say the least.
More NFL: Matt Ryan Apparently Thinks He Is Better QB Than Tom Brady, Drew Brees
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images