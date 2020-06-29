Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots reportedly made a big move Sunday night.

New England apparently has signed Cam Newton to a one-year “incentive-laden” contract, according to multiple reports. The Panthers announced they’d gave Newton permission to seek a trade as of March 17, but release the quarterback March 24 after no deal panned out.

Naturally, Twitter has few things to say about the reported deal. Even a few Patriots players joined in on the fun.

Check it out:

👀 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) June 29, 2020

Cam👀👀👀 — Joejuan Williams (@JoejuanW) June 29, 2020

🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Isaiah Wynn (@iwynn77) June 29, 2020

Afc East teams right now pic.twitter.com/4oVbN0dXhp — Jobin (@UGotItJobin) June 28, 2020

StIdHaM iZ oUr Qb !!!! — 𝙘𝙪𝙟𝙤💬 (@cujoknows) June 28, 2020

Pats fans reappearing like pic.twitter.com/FLCGfJpsu1 — 77 Days 🧀 (@HailRodgers12_) June 28, 2020

Had to make sure this wasn’t a fake account. Wow. — TickPick (@TickPick) June 28, 2020

Sounds like 2020 should be an interesting one for the Pats, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images