The Patriots reportedly made a big move Sunday night.

New England apparently has signed Cam Newton to a one-year “incentive-laden” contract, according to multiple reports. The Panthers announced they’d gave Newton permission to seek a trade as of March 17, but release the quarterback March 24 after no deal panned out.

Naturally, Twitter has few things to say about the reported deal. Even a few Patriots players joined in on the fun.

Check it out:

Sounds like 2020 should be an interesting one for the Pats, to say the least.

More NFL: Matt Ryan Apparently Thinks He Is Better QB Than Tom Brady, Drew Brees

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images