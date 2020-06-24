Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If and when training camp begins ahead of the 2020 NFL season, it sure sounds like Mohamed Sanu is going to be able to hit the ground running.

Sanu’s abbreviated first season in New England was largely underwhelming. Much of this can be credited to the ankle injury Sanu sustained in his third game with the Patriots. The veteran wideout only missed one game due to the injury, but he clearly wasn’t the player fans have grown accustomed to seeing.

But according to Sanu’s trainer, Hilton Alexander, the ninth-year pro is well on his way to returning to top physical form.

“I would tell you he’s probably faster, quicker, leaner and in better shape now than prior to the surgery,” Alexander told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I would say he’s way ahead of any doctor’s knowledge or prediction where he would have been at this point. Way ahead of the curve.”

Alexander also noted Sanu “has a huge chip on his shoulder” ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Bouncing back from a less-than-stellar season surely won’t be Sanu’s only source of motivation in 2020 either. Sanu, who turns 31 in late August, is entering the final year of his contract.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images