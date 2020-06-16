Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could Lamar Jackson be added to the list of quarterbacks who broke the dreaded “Madden curse?”

He certainly seems to think so.

The Baltimore Ravens signal-caller will be on the cover of “Madden 21.” But Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes avoided the curse by winning Super Bowl LIV. And, depending how you look at it, Tom Brady technically avoided it, too, sans for winning the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Jackson is in a unique situation, given the fact rapper Drake donned “Truss” apparel in January. Some believe the Toronto Raptors broke that curse when they won the NBA championship last year.

“I’m not worried about a curse,” Jackson said back in April. “Patrick Mahomes was on the front, he won (Super Bowl) MVP.”

Fast forward two months later, neither curse seems to faze him.

“Two negatives make a positive!,” he told Bleacher Report on Monday.

“You can’t.” –@Lj_era8 on how you stop him 🔥 The unanimous MVP talks about the constant Mahomes comparisons, if he’s scared about a combined Drake/Madden curse and who he’d draft to his Ultimate Team in FaceTime interview with @TaylorRooks. pic.twitter.com/4o8HTf7Bs9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 16, 2020

Well, that’s certainly one way to look at it.

Jackson unanimously was voted as the 2019 MVP after leading the Ravens to a 13-2 record while racking up 36 touchdowns and 3,127 yards.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images