Real Madrid’s chase has resumed.

Los Blancos will host Eibar on Sunday at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in a La Liga Round 28 game. Real Madrid enters the contest in second place in the Spanish league standings and must win in order to keep pace with Barcelona in this tight title race.

La Liga is he second of Europe’s major soccer leagues to return to action, following Germany’s Bundesliga. England’s Premier League will restart Wednesday, and Italy’s Serie A will do so next Saturday.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid versus Eibar on tv and online.

When: Sunday, June 14, at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

