It’s race day at Homestead-Miami Speedway
NASCAR drivers will compete Sunday in the Dixie Vodka 400, the eighth Cup Series race since the season resumed May 17 at Darlington Raceway. However, before drivers can race for the checkered flag, they must pass OSS inspection and attend the driver-crew chief meeting.
NASCAR will live-stream the meeting Sunday morning, and we recommend watching it, especially for those new to the sport. You just might learn something.
Here’s how and when to the virtual driver-crew chief meeting from Homestead:
When: Sunday, June 14 at 11:30 a.m. ET
Live Stream: NASCAR.com
Sign Up Now To Play ‘Dixie Vodka 400’ Predictive NASCAR Game At NESN’s New Games Site
Thumbnail photo via Wilfredo Lee/Pool USA TODAY Network Images