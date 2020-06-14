Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s race day at Homestead-Miami Speedway

NASCAR drivers will compete Sunday in the Dixie Vodka 400, the eighth Cup Series race since the season resumed May 17 at Darlington Raceway. However, before drivers can race for the checkered flag, they must pass OSS inspection and attend the driver-crew chief meeting.

NASCAR will live-stream the meeting Sunday morning, and we recommend watching it, especially for those new to the sport. You just might learn something.

Here’s how and when to the virtual driver-crew chief meeting from Homestead:

When: Sunday, June 14 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NASCAR.com

Thumbnail photo via Wilfredo Lee/Pool USA TODAY Network Images