Real Madrid is only one game into its restart but its back already is against the wall.

Los Blancos will host Valencia on Thursday at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano in a La Liga Round 29 game. Second-place Real Madrid trails leader FC Barcelona by five points, and a failure to defeat eighth-place Valencia might represent too big of an obstacle for Real Madrid to overcome in a tight race for the title.

Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 on Sunday in its first game since March. Having resumed play, Valencia tied Levante 1-1 last Friday and defeated Mallorca 1-0 on Tuesday.

Here’s how to watch Real Madrid versus Valencia.

When: Thursday, June 18, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

