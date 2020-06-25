Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 has struck the Boston Red Sox one month before Major League Baseball is set to return.

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Wednesday during a Zoom conference call that a member of the team’s 40-man roster has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. The player was in his hometown when he tested positive, Bloom said, per Speier.

“He went and got tested and turned out to be positive,” Bloom said, per Cotillo. “He has been asymptomatic and that’s resolving. We’ve been fortunate in that regard.”

This is the second player that’s tested positive for COVID-19 within the Red Sox organization. The first player, a minor leaguer, tested positive in late March.

The Sox are just the latest team to report a positive case within the MLB. Other teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks have reported positive cases within the last week.

Opening Day for MLB’s abbreviated season is expected for July 23 or 24.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images