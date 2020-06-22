Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Richard Petty will be by his driver’s side Monday afternoon.

A noose was found in Darrell Wallace Jr.’s garage stall Sunday afternoon at Talladega. The FBI is looking into the matter, which NASCAR announced shortly after the postponement of the Geico 500.

Wallace drives for Richard Petty Motorsports, which is co-owned by Petty, the winningest driver in NASCAR history as well as a seven-time champion. The 82-year-old released a statement on the incident Monday afternoon.

“I’m enraged by the act of someone placing a noose in the garage stall of my race team. There is absolutely no place in our sport or our society for racism. This filthy act serves as a reminder of how far we still have to go to eradicate racial prejudice and it galvanizes my resolve to use the resources of Richard Petty Motorsports to create change. The sick person who perpetrated this act must be found, exposed and swiftly and immediately expelled from NASCAR.

“I believe in my heart this despicable act is not representative of the competitors I see each day in the NASCAR garage area. I stand shoulder to shoulder with Bubba, yesterday, today, tomorrow and every day forward.”

Petty has not attended a race since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of the 2020 season. However, Petty will break quarantine and attend Monday’s race to support Wallace, according to ESPN’s Marty Smith.

Here’s Smith’s report:

NEWS: NASCAR industry sources tell me Richard Petty will attend today’s race at Talladega, to stand in solidarity w @BubbaWallace.

Petty, 82, has not attended a race since COVID-19 halt.

Sources told me Petty commented: “The most impt thing for me right now is hugging my driver.” — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 22, 2020

Petty has passionately supported Wallace amid the 26-year-old’s recent protesting of racial inequality and police brutality. In 2017, Petty said he would fire any of his employees who kneel during the pre-race playing of the national anthem.

The Geico 500 is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images