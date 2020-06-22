Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Darrell Wallace Jr.’s spotter still has his eyes on the prize.

As you might have heard, a noose was found Sunday afternoon in Wallace’s garage stall after the postponement of the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR, with help from the FBI, launched an investigation to the matter, which has galvanized a large chunk of the NASCAR community.

Freddie Kraft, the spotter for the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports team, took to Twitter to react to the incident.

Take a look:

No distractions. Can’t fix stupid. We’re still going 🏆 hunting tomorrow. Nobody id rather go to battle with then @BubbaWallace and the @RPMotorsports boys! — Freddie Kraft (@FreddieKraft) June 22, 2020

Well said.

Kraft hardly is the only one hoping to see Wallace earn the checkered flag at Talladega. The Geico 500 is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Monday, weather permitting.

Thumbnail photo via Wilfredo Lee/Pool USA TODAY Network Images