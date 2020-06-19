Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lionel Messi once again is on the cusp of history.

The FC Barcelona superstar will lead his team against Sevilla on Friday in a La Liga Round 30 game. Barcelona enters the game in first place in La Liga’s standings with 64 points, while Sevilla is in third place with 51 points.

Messi has scored 699 goals in his senior career with Barcelona (629) and Argentina’s national team (70). One more goal will mark yet another milestone in his legendary career.

Here’s how to watch Sevilla versus Barcelona.

When: Tuesday, June 16, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

