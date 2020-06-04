Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tim Werner appears to be London-bound.

The Red Bull Leipzig striker has agreed to join Chelsea FC when the summer transfer window opens, The Telegraph’s Matt Law reported Thursday.

Timo Werner has agreed to join Chelsea. More to follow #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) June 4, 2020

Werner’s contract with RB Leipzig reportedly contains a £52 million (€59.4 million/$64.3 million) release clause, and Chelsea is expected to trigger it by its June 15 expiration date in order to secure his services.

Rumors had linked Werner, 24, with Liverpool, Barcelona, and other top clubs, but Chelsea seems to have won the race to sign him. The five-year contract he’ll sign with Chelsea will pay him £9 million-plus (€10 million/$11.3 million) per season, according to BILD’s Christian Falk.

Werner & Chelsea is getting hot! According to BILD information, Werner should sign a contract with Chelsea until 2025, collecting more than 10 million euros per year — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) June 4, 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic expected to depress the summer transfer market, Werner’s move to Chelsea looks set to be among the priciest and most noteable of the year.

