So, how exactly did Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski become members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Many New England Patriots fans still are asking themselves that very question, and probably will for years to come. For what it’s worth, the Bucs last week provided some answers in the latest episode of their “In The Current” video series.

Check out this fascinating, behind-the-scenes look at Tampa’s pursuit of the two Patriots icons:

Ah, yes, nothing like more salt in the wound.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images