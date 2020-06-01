Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott had about as cordial of a race-altering incident as you can have during a NASCAR Cup Series race.

The two drivers were battling for first place with three laps remaining in Sunday’s Supermarket Heroes 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Attempting to reclaim the lead, Elliott got loose and wrecked Logano into the wall, something he took full responsibility for after the race. Brad Keselowski wound up taking the checkered flag as Logano and Elliott finished 21st and 22nd, respectively.

FS1 cameras captured the two drivers discussing the incident after the race. NASCAR on Monday offered an extended look at the back-and-forth.

Check out this video:

Get closer to the conversation @joeylogano and @chaseelliott had on pit road following their contact at @BMSupdates. pic.twitter.com/45iz9fGVB2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 1, 2020

We only can imagine what would have happened if Kyle Busch was involved.

In other NASCAR news, fans hoping to watch races in person finally got some (potentially) good news Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Humphrey/Pool USA TODAY Network Images