Colin Kaepernick hasn’t worn an NFL jersey since the 2016 season, but continues to have an impact to this day.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against police brutality and the systematic mistreatment of minorities. With the ongoing protests throughout the country, Kaepernick’s name has continued to be brought up to the point where former NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart released a column highlighting the NFL’s response to the QB, while suggesting the Minnesota Vikings offer Kaepernick a contract.

Former New England Patriots linebacker and current NESN analyst Matt Chatham reacted to Lockhart’s article while giving his take on how the NFL responded to Kaepernick’s protest on Sunday night’s edition of “NESN Sports Weekend.”

“I think it’s really the silence of the ownership groups around the NFL in not sort of acknowledging that man we screwed this one up,” Chatham said. “Colin looks absolutely vindicated. He was years out in front of this understanding the systemic problem needed a change.”

Chatham continued: “They’ve all made this decision not to sign him for multiple years and through this farce of an exercise in the fall, the little media spectacle workout thing. Are they the kind of organization — again we’re talking about a former (executive) — are they an organization out there now that could use him. That would be willing to come forward and say not just us as an organization, but this entire league was dead wrong about this guy for all these years.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion also reacted to the NFL’s statement in response to the ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd.

“It was a lack of self-awareness. They play a role in the fact that this didn’t get the attention that it deserved,” Chatham said. “It was turned into a conversation about when the message was delivered.”

Chatham continued: “Now you’re just to the point of critical mass. Now you’re at the point where not just the NFL, but the country feels like it’s ready to explode,” Chatham said. “The point is they’re just late.”

