It looks like basketball is going to be played this summer, for both the men and women’s professional game.

According to a report from ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel, the WNBA plans to propose a shortened, 22-game regular season that would take place in a central location. There were talks that the league would be played in either of two hubs cities, and it appears IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida is the favorite.

And the WNBA would tentatively tip-off beginning July 24, a week before the NBA’s target return date.

And unfortunately, with a reduced amount of games, Voepel reported that players would make a proposed 60 percent of their normal salaries.

The league could not confirm the rumored plan to resume play at the elite basketball prep school. The 2020 WNBA season was supposed to begin on May 15 with a 36-game regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun