Read the room, Darren. Please.

The Washington Post published a bombshell report Thursday in which 15 ex-Washington Redskins female workers alleged they experienced sexual harassment inside the organization. Those involved included members of the personnel department and even the “Voice of the Redskins” Larry Michael.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder, however, wasn’t included in any allegations, and that’s what stuck out to Darren Rovell. Rovell, a well-known media personality and sports business reporter, shared his reaction to the story on Twitter, and it was met with quite a bit of blowback.

Here’s Rovell’s initial tweet:

Sorry to disappoint Redskins fans. Even in the cancel culture that story, while horrific, isn’t going to take down Daniel Snyder. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 16, 2020

And here’s how Twitter responded:

More than a dozen women alleged sexual harassment by Dan Snyder’s inner circle and this is your first takeaway?!! Have you no empathy or compassion? — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) July 16, 2020

what about in the "sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination that violates federal law" culture, darren — Caitlin Kelly (@caitlin__kelly) July 16, 2020

True or not — how is this your takeaway? — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) July 16, 2020

What is wrong with you, man? — Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) July 16, 2020

A cool and totally normal response. Empathy? Never heard of her. https://t.co/wSrLqvhq8J — Maddy Harris (@maddelynharris) July 16, 2020

What if — and hear me out — you didn’t frame a story about women’s deeply personal sexual harassment as a disappointment for fans because you don’t think it was bad enough to remove an owner who hasn’t delivered wins? https://t.co/cctjD5SBy1 — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) July 16, 2020

The idea that women who bravely shared their stories about this work environment should somehow "disappoint" fans who wanted more is disgusting https://t.co/URMu3QsPLw — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) July 16, 2020

oh brother, this tweet stinks — steve (@sschreiber13) July 16, 2020

The soulless human thing was cute when talking about shoe deals but wth… man — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) July 16, 2020

You’re telling me your first thought in a story where several women alleged sexual harassment is that…Daniel Snyder won’t be cancelled? 🚮 https://t.co/PqTxkIvzMt — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) July 16, 2020

Be better next time, Darren.

