The Washington Post published a bombshell report Thursday in which 15 ex-Washington Redskins female workers alleged they experienced sexual harassment inside the organization. Those involved included members of the personnel department and even the “Voice of the Redskins” Larry Michael.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder, however, wasn’t included in any allegations, and that’s what stuck out to Darren Rovell. Rovell, a well-known media personality and sports business reporter, shared his reaction to the story on Twitter, and it was met with quite a bit of blowback.

Here’s Rovell’s initial tweet:

And here’s how Twitter responded:

Be better next time, Darren.

