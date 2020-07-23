Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, it sure seems like Antonio Brown’s latest retirement lasted only two days.

Brown, who appeared to announce his retirement from football with a tweet Monday, already has posted how he needs an update from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell so he can “talk to these teams properly.”

It came during Brown’s long-winded Instagram post Wednesday night. The former All-Pro receiver wrote that he’s “complied with each and every ask of (the league’s) investigations throughout the past 11 months” and has “worked on all aspects of (his) life this past year and (has) become a better man because of it.”

Check it out:

Brown last played for the New England Patriots, when he spent 11 days with the team. He was released after a flurry of troubling off-the-field allegations and developments.

Brown would be a free agent if the league decided to reinstate him.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images