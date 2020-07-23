Well, it sure seems like Antonio Brown’s latest retirement lasted only two days.
Brown, who appeared to announce his retirement from football with a tweet Monday, already has posted how he needs an update from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell so he can “talk to these teams properly.”
It came during Brown’s long-winded Instagram post Wednesday night. The former All-Pro receiver wrote that he’s “complied with each and every ask of (the league’s) investigations throughout the past 11 months” and has “worked on all aspects of (his) life this past year and (has) become a better man because of it.”
Check it out:
@nfl I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months. You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won’t resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable. I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag it’s feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they’re waiting on you @nfl let’s get this thing moving! We’ve got history to make!! #Himmothy
Brown last played for the New England Patriots, when he spent 11 days with the team. He was released after a flurry of troubling off-the-field allegations and developments.
Brown would be a free agent if the league decided to reinstate him.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images