Jack Studnicka, first line right winger?
That was the role the young forward found himself in Tuesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena.
The Boston Bruins were missing four key players — David Pastrnak, Ondrej Kase, Charlie McAvoy and Joakim Nordstrom — during the session, meaning some players got thrown into interesting roles.
Studnicka was riding shotgun with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, sharing reps with Anders Bjork. Meanwhile, on the second line, Anton Blidh spent time rotating with Karson Kuhlman on the right wing. With Nordstrom out, Trent Frederic and Paul Carey swapped in and out as the fourth line left winger.
Because McAvoy was absent, Connor Clifton and Urho Vaakanainen each skated alongside Zdeno Chara on the first pairing.
Here were the Bruins’ lines Tuesday in Brighton, according to the team.
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Anders Bjork/Jack Studnicka
Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman/Anton Blidh
Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Sean Kuraly/Zach Senyshyn
Trent Frederic/Paul Carey–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Connor Clifton/Urho Vaakanainen
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon
Jon Moore–Jakub Zboril
Tuukka Rask
Jaroslav Halak
Dan Vladar
Maxime Lagace
