Martellus Bennett in 2018 walked away from the NFL in part to focus on his off-the-field passions.

Now, the former tight end’s brother will be doing the same.

Michael Bennett on Tuesday announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the league. In addition to spending more time with his family, the next chapter of the former Seattle Seahawks star’s life will focus on helping athletes have their voices heard in the fight for social justice.

Martellus is excited to see what the future holds for his brother.

“Congratulations,” Martellus wrote in the comments section of Michael’s retirement announcement on Instagram. “I’m looking forward to building something else with you. Love you bro.”

Michael Bennett leaves the game with three Pro Bowl selections on his football résumé. He also was a key member of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII-winning team.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY Sports Images