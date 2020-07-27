Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker returned to the floor Sunday, and boy, did he feel good.

Walker notched six points in just under 9 1/2 minutes in the Boston Celtics’ scrimmage against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. This was is the first time Walker has played in a game-like scenario since mid-March as he continues to cater to his lingering knee injury.

Walker previously said the NBA’s hiatus was “super important” toward rehabbing his knee. And based on his post-scrimmage comments, Walker seems pretty confident in how his injury has progressed.

“I would love to just be like, ‘You know what? I don’t care about no minutes restriction or anything of that nature.’ But obviously I can’t,” Walker said, via ESPN’s Andrew Lopez. “I got to be smart about things. At this point, it just is what it is. I want to be there for my teammates when we’re in the playoffs. Hopefully, by then, the restrictions and things of that nature are completely off.”

Head coach Brad Stevens was pleased with what he saw from the veteran point guard, too.

“I thought he looked good,” Stevens said. “I thought he had his burst, I thought he played hard defensively. He created chaos on a couple of different plays. Offensively, I thought he got to the rim and/or got his shot.”

The Celtics officially resume play Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images