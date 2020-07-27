Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have made their way north of the border to complete the NHL’s 2019-20 season.

The team traveled to Toronto in Ontario, Canada on Sunday as they prepare to resume play in one of two bubble environments implemented by the NHL to help wrap up the current season.

And by the looks on their faces, players are excited to get back to action.

Check it out:

Ondrej Kase did not make the trip with the team.

The Bruins officially resume play Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers, though they’ll take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in an exhibition game Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images