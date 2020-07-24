Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fired up for the 2020 NFL season?

Chase Winovich is right there with you.

Barring (entirely possible) changes, teams across the league will report to training camp next week. Winovich, who’s set to enter his second season in New England, is jacked up for the new campaign, and he expressed as much with a tweet Thursday night.

Almost that time again baby #LETSGO — Chase Winovich (@Wino) July 24, 2020

The young pass rusher’s tweet got the juices flowing for Patriots fans, who aired out their excitement in the replies.

Lets goooooooo — Queen Chyyy 👑 (@QueenChyXII) July 24, 2020

Time to make it happen! Right now. — Ed Wietholder (@EdWietholder) July 24, 2020

LETS GOOOOOOOOOO — Nate (@CamNewtonSznn) July 24, 2020

Unlike seasons past, there will be no preseason contests this August. So the first time we see Winovich and Co. take the field for a game in the coming months, it will be Week 1 when the Patriots host the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images