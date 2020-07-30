The NBA’s first day back in action will feature a marquee matchup.
The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will square off Thursday night on Day 1 of seeding games inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble. This rivalry contest, which is preceded by a Utah Jazz-New Orleans Pelicans clash, will be league’s first regular-season games since March 11.
This will mark the fourth meeting of the season between the Lakers and Clippers. Kawhi Leonard and Co. claimed the first two head-to-head matchups before the Purple and Gold earned a victory March 8.
Here’s how to watch Clippers vs. Lakers online:
When: Thursday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Watch Live: TNTdrama.com
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images