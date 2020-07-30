Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA’s first day back in action will feature a marquee matchup.

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers will square off Thursday night on Day 1 of seeding games inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble. This rivalry contest, which is preceded by a Utah Jazz-New Orleans Pelicans clash, will be league’s first regular-season games since March 11.

This will mark the fourth meeting of the season between the Lakers and Clippers. Kawhi Leonard and Co. claimed the first two head-to-head matchups before the Purple and Gold earned a victory March 8.

Here’s how to watch Clippers vs. Lakers online:

When: Thursday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Watch Live: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images