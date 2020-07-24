The Connecticut Sun announced Friday the organization has reached a multi-year agreement to make NESN its home for local television broadcasts for the ne​xt several seasons. NESN, which became the Sun’s partner last season, also is the home of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with Connecticut Sun with this multi-year extension,” NESN vice president of programming and production Rick Jaffe said. “The Sun will provide yet another way for us to engage with our avid New England sports fanbase, and having the franchise on NESN for the next several years will be invaluable to the network.”

NESNplus will tip off the Sun’s local broadcast schedule at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 28, when they face the Washington Mystics in a rematch of last season’s WNBA Finals. The next two showdowns will air NESN. At 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, the Sun will face the Minnesota Lynx. At 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, the Sun will match up against the Dallas Wings. At 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, the Sun will take on the Chicago Sky on NESNplus.

The remainder of the local broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date pending WNBA, NHL and MLB schedules.

“We’re thrilled to be entering a long-term partnership with NESN,” Sun vice president Amber Cox said. “Not only are they broadcasting games, but they are committed to cross-promoting the Sun in their other programming, as well as creating ancillary programming to showcase our players off the court as well. With their expansive reach throughout New England, the exposure they provide our organization is truly unmatched.”

In addition to locally televised contests, select games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, CBS Sports Network and NBA TV. The Sun will appear on ESPN and ESPN2 three times this season and seven times on CBS Sports Network. Additionally, ga​mes are also available via WNBA League Pass. For a complete list of broadcasts go to ConnecticutSun.com.

The Connecticut Sun return six players from the 2019 lineup after finishing the regular season 23-11 and 5-3 in the post season. The Sun will enter the 2020 season after a historic year including a 2019 WNBA Finals appearance; their first since 2005. The team concluded the year 15-2 at home which not only tied for the best home record in the league but also tied the franchise best set in 2011.

The Sun will open the 2020 season at noon ET on Saturday against Minnesota on ESPN. For more information, visit ConnecticutSun.com.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images