The WNBA is back, and so are the Sun.
Connecticut is hungrier than ever for its first-ever championship. And after falling to the Washington Mystics in an epic five-game battle for the 2019 WNBA title, they’ve got a bit of unfinished business to handle.
Their first opponent? The Lynx.
Minnesota also has a bit to prove this season after getting knocked out of the 2019 postseason in the first round. Thanks to a condensed schedule, however, the squads will meet just twice during the regular season, making Sunday’s meeting increasingly important.
Connecticut will be competing against a familiar face come Sunday, too. Rachel Banham is expected to play her first game as a member of the Lynx after the Sun traded her to Minnesota on Feb. 25 in exchange for 2021 second-round draft pick.
But who will come out on top? We’ll find out soon enough
Connecticut Sun (0-0) vs. Minnesota Lynx (0-0)
When: Sunday, July 26, at 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Online: WatchESPN
Recent Meetings
The Sun and Lynx met three times in 2019, with Minnesota winning the season series 2-1. Connecticut defeated Minnesota in their first meeting of the season on the back on a Jonquel Jones double-double but has lost its last two meetings with the Lynx, including an 89-57 blowout on Aug. 9, 2019.
The Sun had much more success against the Lynx in 2018, defeating Minnesota by at least 14 points per game and sweeping the season series 3-0.
CT Sun Schedule: Dates, Times For Team’s 2020 Regular-Season Games
Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Pos