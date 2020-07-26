Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The WNBA is back, and so are the Sun.

Connecticut is hungrier than ever for its first-ever championship. And after falling to the Washington Mystics in an epic five-game battle for the 2019 WNBA title, they’ve got a bit of unfinished business to handle.

Their first opponent? The Lynx.

Minnesota also has a bit to prove this season after getting knocked out of the 2019 postseason in the first round. Thanks to a condensed schedule, however, the squads will meet just twice during the regular season, making Sunday’s meeting increasingly important.

Connecticut will be competing against a familiar face come Sunday, too. Rachel Banham is expected to play her first game as a member of the Lynx after the Sun traded her to Minnesota on Feb. 25 in exchange for 2021 second-round draft pick.

But who will come out on top? We’ll find out soon enough

Connecticut Sun (0-0) vs. Minnesota Lynx (0-0)

When: Sunday, July 26, at 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Online: WatchESPN

Recent Meetings

The Sun and Lynx met three times in 2019, with Minnesota winning the season series 2-1. Connecticut defeated Minnesota in their first meeting of the season on the back on a Jonquel Jones double-double but has lost its last two meetings with the Lynx, including an 89-57 blowout on Aug. 9, 2019.

The Sun had much more success against the Lynx in 2018, defeating Minnesota by at least 14 points per game and sweeping the season series 3-0.

Thumbnail photo via Photo Credit: Chris Pos