Tuesday night saw a rematch of the 2019 WNBA Finals and, once again, the Mystics wound up on top.

Washington topped the Connecticut Sun 94-89 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. for its second win of the season. The Sun, meanwhile, have yet to win a game.

Despite some flashes of brilliance, Connecticut struggled against Washington’s stingy defense and stunning offense. Aerial Powers led the way for the Mystics, posting 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Ariel Atkins and Myisha Hines-Allen earned 16 points apiece, as well.

There were some bright spots to the Sun’s game, however. Alyssa Thomas recorded her first double-double of the season with 28 points and 11 rebounds. DeWanna Bonner dazzled as well with 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

The Sun dipped to 0-2 with the loss while the Mystics climbed to 2-0 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Bria Holmes

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

WASHINGTON FINDS DAYLIGHT EARLY

The Mystics found their rhythm early Tuesday.

Things remained even in the early minutes, but Washington slowly opened up a seven-point lead midway through the quarter. Some good looks from Emma Meesseman, Hines-Allen and Powers helped give the Mystics an early edge.

s i d e ➡️ steppin pic.twitter.com/3GcihTvqsV — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 28, 2020

🗣️ GET A BUCKET (plus 1) AP!! pic.twitter.com/wIYjWtd46a — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 28, 2020

But the Sun remained within striking distance, however, with a little help from Bonner, Jasmine Thomas, and Alyssa Thomas, who notched five points apiece in the first 10 minutes.

With that, Alyssa Thomas now is seventh on the Sun’s all-time scoring list.

Washington outscored Connecticut 26-20 in the first. The Sun trailed by as many as nine points in the quarter.

SUN BEGINS TO SHINE

The Sun appears to be gaining momentum at the end of the first, and it continued in the second.

Another four points from Alyssa Thomas and an impressive triple from Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis brought Connecticut within one three minutes into the quarter.

We saw the warm ups, no surprise here! Kaleena is a bucket!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/vArAbYCZN9 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 28, 2020

STRONG bucket from @athomas_25 💪 She's out to a quick 9 points with 7 minutes left in the first half on @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/TYZW1meSSq — WNBA (@WNBA) July 28, 2020

Bonner hit her stride in the second, notching 12 more points to bring her total up to 17 in the half. She even sank her first triple of the season after eight failed attempts. And boy, was it a beauty.

DB is putting on a shooting clinic. #SUNState pic.twitter.com/fLZpbzoERv — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 29, 2020

The two squads traded leads during the final moments of the half, though Connecticut managed to pull ahead with less than two minutes to play.

The Sun entered halftime with a four-point lead on the Mystics. Bonner and Alyssa Thomas led all scorers with 17 points apiece in the first 20 minutes.

MYSTICS TAKE CONTROL

Things got ugly in the third, and fast.

Washington started the second half hot, outscoring Connecticut 17-4 and opening up a nine-point lead in the first half of the quarter.

Emma to Atkins. It's AUTOMATIC pic.twitter.com/43CjprqfLF — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 29, 2020

talk about drawing the defense pic.twitter.com/NohkA0TyFR — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 29, 2020

posting this cause it's nice pic.twitter.com/xXVqgTqf0c — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Bonner snagged her 400th career steal midway through the quarter.

DeWanna Bonner snags her 400th career stealClapping hands sign#SUNState pic.twitter.com/Aqx5M7ZNwU — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 29, 2020

Bonner kept the Sun in it late, notching a quick five points with three minutes left in the third to trim the Mystics’ lead to five. Natisha Hiedeman made it a two-point game just seconds later on a nifty jumper.

After being down 10 at one point in the third, Connecticut entered the fourth down 76-71 to Washington.

THE SUN SETS ON CONNECTICUT

The Sun’s luck simply ran out in the fourth.

The Mystics wasted no time building upon their five-point lead from the third, extending it to 15 midway in the quarter.

got 'em all fooled 🤹 pic.twitter.com/iAe27yrL4K — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) July 29, 2020

Connecticut didn’t let up, however, trimming Washington’s lead to five with 2:09 left in the game thanks to some help from Jacki Gemelos and Hiedeman. And suddenly, the Sun had life.

Jacki's first WNBA game in 1,780 day (2015) and she DRAINS A 3! #SUNState pic.twitter.com/BIqDd8KsO9 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) July 29, 2020

A masterful three from Bonner cut the Mystics lead to two.

Washington managed to cling to their lead for the final 1:40 of the game, ultimately topping the Sun 94-89.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Looks like a Top 10 play to us, too.

UP NEXT

The Sun take on the Sparks on Thursday for the first time since sweeping Los Angeles in the second round of the 2019 postseason. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Poss/Connecticut Sun