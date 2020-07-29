Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak has had some fun trolling the Toronto Maple Leafs while in the NHL’s bubble city. But now it appears someone is having fun at his expense.

The Bruins winger took to Twitter on Tuesday night to share a really nice message about a member of another Eastern Conference team Boston will face in the round-robin tournament in the Washington Capitals.

Check it out:

In my opinion Tom Wilson is the best goal scorer in the league — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) July 29, 2020

As you probably know by now, Pastrnak amassed 49, tied with Caps star Alex Ovechkin for goals in the shortened 2019-20 NHL season, collecting the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy.

What’s funny about Pastrnak’s tweet is that Wilson has 78 goals in seven seasons and only has hit the 20-goal mark twice. Obviously, we have reason to believe someone is just having fun at Pasta’s expense.

And Wilson decided to get in on the action.

Ovechkin has been known as a goal scorer essentially since entering the NHL and even has Wayne Gretzky thinking he could break The Great One’s goal record.

The Caps and B’s play each other Aug. 9 to determine seeding in the Eastern Conference for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images