The Bruins took the ice in Toronto for their first practice in the bubble city, but one person notably was absent from Boston’s skate.

Zdeno Chara was among three players who did not practice Monday afternoon, with Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase being the others.

But it appears the B’s are just waiting on the 6-foot-9 defenseman’s test results.

“The team did not receive Zdeno’s test results from yesterday and as such are keeping him out at direction of medical advisors until they receive the result,” the Bruins tweeted Monday.

It’s best to be cautious during this time, especially if the COVID-19 results have yet to come back.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images