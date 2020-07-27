David Pastrnak is back.

The Boston Bruins winger missed the first two practices of summer training camp, participated in the third but missed every session thereafter while being deemed “unfit to participate.” But Pastrnak traveled with his team to the NHL’s Toronto bubble, where he returned to the ice for Monday’s practice.

Check out the tweets below for footage of the Bruins arriving in Toronto, as well as video of Pastrnak’s return to practice:

Welcome back, Pasta.

The Bruins on Thursday will play the Columbus Blue Jackets in an exhibition game that airs at 7 p.m. ET on NESN. Boston will resume its season Sunday afternoon with a round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images