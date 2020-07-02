Training camp, it appears, is just around the corner.

As the NHL and the NHLPA work to finalize plans to officially restart the season, bigger voluntary workouts are taking place for the Boston Bruins and elsewhere around the NHL. There’s still work to be done, but it appears there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

In this week’s “NESN Bruins Podcast,” NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Logan Mullen tackle the latest return to play rumors and discuss if we’ll see players opt out of the restart. They also determine how the return to play format might actually benefit the Bruins, while also debating the much-criticized NHL Draft Lottery.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes. https://cdn.transistor.fm/file/transistor/m/shows/9448/d668528777373256a70602ff269b472c.mp3

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images