Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery made the choice to pull Jeremy Swayman during a Game 2 loss against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

Did the move forecast a more permanent change for Game 3?

NESN analyzed that topic on the “Boston Has Entered The Chat” podcast Friday morning. Travis Thomas and Adam Pellerin discussed not only Swayman’s workload but the Bruins’ penalty kill, power-play and the physicality of the series thus far.

It’s possible that Montgomery’s decision was made in an effort to give Swayman some rest before his next start, but there’s always a chance Linus Ullmark gets an opportunity between the pipes moving forward, right?

You can check out the full “Boston Has Entered The Chat” segment in the YouTube video embedded above.

Featured image via Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports Images