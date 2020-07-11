Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another record is within Liverpool’s reach.

Liverpool will host Burnley on Saturday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 35 game. The Reds enter the contest having clinched the Premier League title already. Burnley is in 10th place but can climb as high as seventh if results if results in other games break its way.

Liverpool has won all 17 Premier League games it has played at Anfield this season. A win over Burnley would tie the Premier League record for most home wins in a season.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Burnley.

When: Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN; UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

