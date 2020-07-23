Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The field is set for the Super Start Batteries 400.

The lineup for Thursday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway was determined by a tiered random drawing. Kevin Harvick, who currently is first in the Cup standings, came out on top — because of course.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will start at the pole alongside Joey Logano, with Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.

Here’s the complete running order for the Super Start Batteries 400:

1. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

3. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

4. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

5. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

6. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

7. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford

8. (18) Kyle Busch M&M’s, Toyota

9. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet

10. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

12. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford

13. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

14. (42) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet

15. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

17. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet

18. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford

19. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford

20. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet

21. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota

22. (95) Christopher Bell, Toyota

23. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

24. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

25. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

26. (77) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet

27. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

28. (27) JJ Yeley, Ford

29. (15) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet

30. (38) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford

31. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford

32. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet

33. (53) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet

34. (51) Joey Gase, Ford

35. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet

36. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

37. (96) Daniel Suarez, Toyota

38. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota

39. (7) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet

40. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet

The race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. NASCAR will not allow any fans to attend the event.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports Images