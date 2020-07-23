The field is set for the Super Start Batteries 400.
The lineup for Thursday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway was determined by a tiered random drawing. Kevin Harvick, who currently is first in the Cup standings, came out on top — because of course.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will start at the pole alongside Joey Logano, with Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. rounding out the top five.
Here’s the complete running order for the Super Start Batteries 400:
1. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
2. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
3. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
4. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
5. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
6. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
7. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford
8. (18) Kyle Busch M&M’s, Toyota
9. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet
10. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
12. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford
13. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
14. (42) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet
15. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
17. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet
18. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford
19. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford
20. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet
21. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota
22. (95) Christopher Bell, Toyota
23. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet
24. (41) Cole Custer, Ford
25. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
26. (77) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet
27. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
28. (27) JJ Yeley, Ford
29. (15) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet
30. (38) John Hunter Nemechek, Ford
31. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford
32. (00) Quin Houff, Chevrolet
33. (53) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet
34. (51) Joey Gase, Ford
35. (37) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet
36. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
37. (96) Daniel Suarez, Toyota
38. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota
39. (7) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet
40. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet
The race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. NASCAR will not allow any fans to attend the event.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports Images