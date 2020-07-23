Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL’s 32nd team finally has a name and logo.

And, honestly, the final product lived up to the hype.

The Seattle NHL franchise on Thursday unveiled its team name — “The Kraken” — as well as a spiffy new logo. Both received rave reviews from fans and media alike.

Take a look in the tweets below:

group chat blowin up rn pic.twitter.com/go0xCOveLk — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

BREAKING:

The NHL's 32nd team has a name: The SEATTLE KRAKEN pic.twitter.com/0o3BuKETKi — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) July 23, 2020

Yeah, that logo is awesome.

Unfortunately, hockey fans in Seattle and beyond will have to wait a while to see the team take the ice. The Kraken’s first season will be the 2021-22 campaign.

