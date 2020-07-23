The NHL’s 32nd team finally has a name and logo.
And, honestly, the final product lived up to the hype.
The Seattle NHL franchise on Thursday unveiled its team name — “The Kraken” — as well as a spiffy new logo. Both received rave reviews from fans and media alike.
Take a look in the tweets below:
BREAKING:
The NHL's 32nd team has a name:
Yeah, that logo is awesome.
Unfortunately, hockey fans in Seattle and beyond will have to wait a while to see the team take the ice. The Kraken’s first season will be the 2021-22 campaign.
