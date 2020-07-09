Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We now have a clearer picture of what the rest of the 2020 NASCAR season will look like.

NASCAR on Wednesday revealed its revamped 2020 regular season schedule through August. Include in the update are all August Cup, Xfinity and Truck series races.

Notably, NASCAR will head to Daytona International Speedway for the weekend of Aug. 14 when for the first time all three national series will race at the venue’s road course. NASCAR originally was scheduled to visit Watkins Glen International, but the venue temporarily is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans also can look forward to another doubleheader, as Dover International Speedway will host two Cup Series races the weekend of Aug. 23.

Take a look:

Details on races after August, including the playoffs, will be released at a later date.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images