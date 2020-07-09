Charlie Moore’s biggest fans are in for a treat.

NESN will air a special Charlie Moore Outdoors “Christmas in July” marathon Sunday afternoon. Moore’s annual Christmas marathons traditionally take place Dec. 24 and 25. NESN viewers will enjoy a similar experience with the Mad Fisherman, one of the region’s and country’s most recognizable outdoor programming hosts, this weekend.

The Charlie Moore Outdoors “Christmas in July” marathon will begin at noon ET and end at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. All-new episodes will debut at noon and 3:30 p.m. Below are the episodes.

Noon — “Step Brothers”

Tim Moore is a New Hampshire guide. Charlie Moore is a celebrity TV host. On this episode, we find out if they are related. Tim takes Charlie north to the Connecticut River. Their main goal is to catch a river walleye. DNA results at the end of the show will reveal if Tim and Charlie are related.

12:30 p.m. — “Mad Fish Christmas Bash 2019”

Charlie and Angela get diverted from the North Pole to Angelina’s Restaurant to celebrate the annual Mad Fish Christmas Bash. Tony the Elf goes over this year’s hottest Christmas gifts. Charlie pays a surprise visit to Seanie Claus. Sponsors, friends and family all come together to celebrate the holidays and the new year.

1 p.m. — “Mad Fish Christmas”

It’s Christmas as only Mad Fish can deliver. Charlie tries to decorate the house, shop with his family, and get everything just right for the holidays, but naturally he winds up fishing, with Santa, Rudolph, and a disgruntled elf. See the holiday mayhem as only Charlie Moore can deliver.

1:30 p.m. — “The Naughty List”

Adam Pellerin breaks the news that the network’s own Mad Fisherman is on this year’s naughty list. Charlie contacts Tony the Elf and tries to convince him to get a meeting with Seanie Clause. Charlie catches fish with Tony the Elf and Seanie Claus in hopes of getting off the naughty list and invites everyone to a holiday celebration at Angelina’s in Tewksbury, MA.

2 p.m. — “Fall Into the Holidays”

Charlie fishes during the fall and makes a visit to Angelina’s Italian Restaurant to critique their fall pumpkin raviolis. Mad Fish meets with Chuck Rolecek, the owner of CR’s The Restaurant, and shows off a few holiday drinks and short ribs.

2:30 p.m. “Charlie Moore Mad Fish Bash 2016”

Charlie rings in the 2016 holiday season by inviting family and friends to a holiday party. Angela cooks winter soup while Charlie cooks octopus, blackened shrimp, and shows off two holiday cocktails. Chuck Rolecek, owner of CR’s the restaurant, explains pairing wines with certain foods for the holidays.

3 p.m. — “Step Brothers” (repeat)

3:30 p.m. — “Fishing 7-20-4”

The Mad Fisherman hits his favorite lake and all he wants to do is fish for bass. Charlie talks about the invention of the clock and time. A visit to the 7-20-4 cigar lounge to critique Kurt Kendall’s annual party. Charlie finally lands a really good smallmouth bass to end the show.