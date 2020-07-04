Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA players haven’t seen live-game action since March, before the season was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And after all that time off, it would be hard to get right back into the swing of playing meaningful and competitive basketball for the first time in months.

So before games return on July 30, the 22 participating teams will partake in three scrimmages, and the NBA on Saturday announced that schedule.

The scrimmages will take place from July 22-28, with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers competing first, but as noted by the league, the schedule subject to change if necessary.

Check out the full slate below:

The NBA Season Restart Scrimmage Schedule! From July 22-28, participating teams will compete in three inter-squad scrimmages in final preparation for the resumption of the season on July 30. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/c27jDrsTQw — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2020

