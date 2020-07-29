Cam Newton might be 100 percent healthy heading into his first season with the Patriots, but that doesn’t necessarily mean New England will be receiving the Cam Newton of old.

Newton was a nearly unstoppable force in the mid-2010s. In addition to his powerful arm, the 6-foot-5 quarterback effectively was a runaway train on the ground with open space. The 2015 NFL MVP reportedly has had plenty of zip on his throws in preseason workouts with Patriots teammates, but it remains to be seen if he still can get it done with his legs.

At least one NFL coach seems to expect Newton won’t be a highly effective runner in the 2020 season. The coach explained why in a column published this week on The Athletic, which power ranked QBs, with Newton coming in at No. 19.

“I don’t think he is Superman any more,” the anonymous coach told Mike Sando. “Remember when (Colin) Kaepernick became vegan, changed his body and he just wasn’t as dynamic of an athlete any more? Cam was 265 and bigger than everybody. He looks skinny now, like he is 235 and wants to have ripped abs, and that’s his choice. Is he going to have that power running element?”

Even if he’s capable, one has to wonder if Newton will be keen on taking off running as much as he used to. After all, the 31-year-old is coming off a pair of season-ending injuries, and another serious ailment could be deeply troubling to Newton’s NFL career.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports Images