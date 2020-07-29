Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton looks good in slickly produced videos of his recent workouts, but how does he actually look during those sessions?

NFL Media’s Michael Giardi recently spoke to people with first-hand knowledge of the workouts, and the reviews on Newton mostly are positive.

Giardi did not specify whether he spoke to members of the New England Patriots, but it’s probably safe to assume that he did.

Take a look:

My other question on Newton was his weight. Remember, he was somewhere between 255 and 265 in his MVP year. There are some that feel like he’s dropped a decent amount of that mass – will that impact his power running – but I guess we won’t know for a bit. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 29, 2020

As Giardi alluded to, strong performance in an informal workout hardly indicates eventual success in training camp, let alone the regular season.

Nevertheless, the Patriots will take any good news they can get.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images