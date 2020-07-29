Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A pair of Western Conference contenders are to set to square off inside the NHL’s Edmonton bubble.

The Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild will play each other Wednesday in an exhibition game at Rogers Place. The Avs are considered one of the best teams in the West and true Stanley Cup contenders, while the Wild are a quality team that nevertheless will enter the playoffs as an underdog.

Here’s how to watch Avalanche vs. Wild online:

When: Wednesday, July 29, at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images