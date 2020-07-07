Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jadeveon Clowney seems plenty fine with taking his time in free agency, and that’s allowed a new suitor to join the sweepstakes for the star edge rusher.

Clowney’s most recent team, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Cleveland Browns have been the two most well-known candidates for Clowney’s services since the new league year began in March.

However, according to Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan, the Las Vegas Raiders recently made an offer to Clowney.

Team sources tell me #Raiders have extended an offer to Jadeveon Clowney. 2 or 3 other teams have better offers. Jon Gruden REALLY wants him but Davis/Mayock are standing pat (for now) Gruden would like to up the offer. Interesting for #Broncos if JC winds up in AFCW @1043TheFan — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) July 6, 2020

A clear hurdle in all of this is that the Raiders aren’t exactly swimming in cap space, to the point they simply might not have the room to sign Clowney to the contract he likely will fetch.

The caveat to that, though, is Clowney’s market has been slow to materialize in part because of his injury history, so teams seem skeptical of signing him to a lucrative, long-term deal due to that uncertainty.

That said, more teams hopping into the mix likely will help drive the price back up.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images