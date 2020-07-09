Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All signs currently point toward the Washington Redskins soon changing their name.

But when will we learn of the name change, and what might it look like?

The Washington Post on Wednesday afternoon reported that Washington’s name change could be revealed within the next two weeks. Hours later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Washington franchise will distance itself from any Native American imagery.

Here’s Schefter’s tweet:

In their discussions about a potential new name, Washington is planning to have no Native American imagery, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 8, 2020

Critics of the Redskins long have claimed the team’s name and logo both are offensive toward Native Americans.

The franchise last week announced it would conduct a “thorough review” of the name and logo, thought it has yet to confirm a change is in the works.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images