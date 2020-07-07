The Patriots apparently were in touch with a few old friends before making their latest transaction.

New England bolstered its quarterback depth via the addition of Cam Newton, who was a free agent for roughly three months after being released by the Carolina Panthers in late March. The Patriots effectively took a flier on Newton — who was limited to two games last season — signing the 2015 NFL MVP to a veteran-minimum deal.

As part of their due diligence before signing Newton, the Patriots reportedly spoke with former New England wideout Chris Hogan, who spent the 2019 season in Carolina.

“As one would expect, the Patriots cast a wide net in exploring the possibility of signing Newton, which included speaking with a variety of people who have worked with him,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote. “That led them to wide receiver Chris Hogan, who won two Super Bowls in New England and spent last season in Carolina. Such conversations were part of the overall “mosaic” Belichick sometimes refers to when making a decision. Like (Marshall) Newhouse, Hogan is part of a small group of players who recently worked alongside Newton and have intimate knowledge of how the Patriots operate.”

It’s unknown what Hogan reported back to the Patriots, but Newhouse has high hopes for the three-time Pro Bowl selection in New England. The former Patriots offensive lineman isn’t at all buying the theory that Newton and head coach Bill Belichick won’t be able to co-exist.

